Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies T20 World Cup squad
>>Reuters
Published: 28 Oct 2021 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2021 10:01 PM BdST
West Indies fast bowler Obel McCoy has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a right shin injury, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Wednesday.
McCoy, 24, played in the Group I opener against England last weekend but missed Tuesday's match against South Africa, with the defending champions suffering defeat on both occasions.
All-rounder Jason Holder, who was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament, will replace McCoy in the 15-man squad. Holder has 199 West Indies caps to his name, which includes 27 T20 internationals.
"McCoy did really well in the T20Is earlier this year and adapted well in the opening match against England," CWI lead selector Roger Harper said in a statement.
"He was a key member of the bowling unit and it's unfortunate he won't be able to take any further part in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field ready to go again in the near future."
Holder will be eligible for selection when West Indies take on Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday.
