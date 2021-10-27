Shakib reclaims top spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

Shakib dethroned Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi to reclaim the top spot in the shortest form of the game, according to the latest rankings published by ICC on Wednesday.

Shakib’s rating climbed 20 points to 295, taking him ahead of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, who slid from 285 points to 275.

The 34-year-old southpaw shone as the T20 World Cup’s top wicket-taker so far with 11 scalps at an average of 6.45, while sitting third for runs scored with 118 at 29.50.

He now has the most scalps in a single T20 World Cup, while also overtaking Shahid Afridi (39) as the highest wicket-taker in the showcase event with 41 so far.

Spinner Mahedi Hasan soared 11 spots in the bowlers ranking to break into the top 10. He occupies the ninth spot with 621 points, sandwiched between compatriots Shakib (632) and Mustafizur Rahman (614). Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi remained on top with 750 points.

In the batting rankings, England’s Dawid Malan (831) stayed on top, but Pakistan’s Babar Azam (820) is now breathing down his shoulder after a strong start to the tournament.

They are followed in the top five by South Africa’s Aiden Markram (743), Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (727) and Virat Kohli (725) respectively.