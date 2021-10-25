Former players back India's Shami after abuse following loss to Pakistan
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Oct 2021 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 07:53 PM BdST
Former India players rallied around pace bowler Mohammed Shami on Monday, after the 31-year-old was targeted online following his team's 10-wicket defeat by arch-rivals Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup a day earlier.
Shami conceded 43 runs from his 3.5 overs in the Super 12 blockbuster meeting in Dubai, as Pakistan secured their first victory over India in a World Cup at the 13th attempt.
Despite the Indian team's collective failure, Shami, who is Muslim, was the victim of online abuse that included Islamophobic messages.
"The online attack on Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami," former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter.
Former India batsman VVS Laxman reminded fans that Shami had been a "stellar performer" for India for eight years and helped them win many matches.
"He can't be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans and followers of the game to support @MdShami11 and the Indian team," Laxman wrote in a tweet.
Former India pace bowler Irfan Pathan, who is also Muslim, said he was angered by the abuse.
"Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan," Pathan said on Twitter. "THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP."
Another former paceman Venkatesh Prasad added: "355 international wickets. It is India that beats in the heart of anyone representing India.
"And Shami has been an outstanding and yet unsung servant of Indian cricket. More power to him."
India take on New Zealand in their next match on Sunday.
- Former players back Shami after loss to Pakistan
- Kohli vows to rectify mistakes after Pakistan loss
- Liton, Kumara fined over standoff
- Will you drop Rohit Sharma: Kohli
- Babar's side the pride of Pakistan
- Stokes to return in Ashes
- Afghanistan hope to bring joy with World Cup success
- Ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Former players back India's Shami after abuse following loss to Pakistan
- Kohli denies complacency, vows to rectify mistakes after Pakistan loss
- England all-rounder Stokes added to Ashes squad
- 'Will you drop Rohit Sharma?', bemused Kohli asks in reply to question
- Babar's side the pride of Pakistan after long-awaited win over India
- Liton, Kumara cop fine for altercation during World Cup match
Most Read
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Heavy is the burden on Japan’s royal women
- Bangladesh vaccinates 25% of population with at least first COVID shot
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Inside Amazon’s worst human resources problem
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh