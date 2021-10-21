T20 World Cup: Tigers set target of 182 for Papua New Guinea

The Tigers won the toss and chose to bat at Al Amerat on Thursday.

Bangladesh, who are fighting to keep their tournament hopes alive, got off to an uneven start, losing opener Mohammad Naim for a duck.

But the partnership of Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan steadied the ship, posting 50 runs. Shakib went on to score 46 from 37 bolls.

Skipper Mahmudullah played a captain’s knock, putting together 50 from 28 balls before being dismissed.

Mohammad Saifuddin ended the Tigers’ innings with a bang, scoring 17 from the last two balls thanks to a no-ball.

Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu and Assad Vala from Papua New Guinea picked up two wickets each.

Bangladesh are currently third in First Round Group B, behind Oman on net run rate and Scotland on points.