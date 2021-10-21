T20 World Cup: Tigers set target of 182 for Papua New Guinea
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2021 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2021 07:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh have posted a target of 182 for Papua New Guinea in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
The Tigers won the toss and chose to bat at Al Amerat on Thursday.
Bangladesh, who are fighting to keep their tournament hopes alive, got off to an uneven start, losing opener Mohammad Naim for a duck.
But the partnership of Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan steadied the ship, posting 50 runs. Shakib went on to score 46 from 37 bolls.
Skipper Mahmudullah played a captain’s knock, putting together 50 from 28 balls before being dismissed.
Mohammad Saifuddin ended the Tigers’ innings with a bang, scoring 17 from the last two balls thanks to a no-ball.
Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu and Assad Vala from Papua New Guinea picked up two wickets each.
Bangladesh are currently third in First Round Group B, behind Oman on net run rate and Scotland on points.
- Tigers set target of 182
- Smith says India favourites to win T20 World Cup
- Sri Lanka crush Ireland to breeze into Super 12 stage
- Pattinson announces international retirement
- Tigers stay alive in T20 World Cup
- WC wickets could be good for seamers: Southee
- Campher takes four wickets in four balls
- Tigers lose T20 WC opener
- 'Terrific' India favourites to win T20 World Cup: Smith
- Sri Lanka crush Ireland to breeze into Super 12 stage
- Australia's Pattinson announces international retirement
- Shakib, Mustafizur star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- World Cup wickets could be good for seamers: Southee
- Campher blazes through Netherlands with four wickets in four balls
Most Read
- Police hunt for a man at the centre of Cumilla violence probe
- Police urge citizens not to be misled by rumours, provocation as 7 die in communal violence
- RAB detains Badrunnesa College teacher for ‘communal violence disinformation’
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for any citizen, aged 18 or above
- Bangladesh plans to ease rules to invest abroad, says PM Hasina
- Nadia Chaudhri, scientist with an end-of-life mission, dies at 43
- No virus deaths in Dhaka, the first time in 18 months
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook