Fast bowlers need variety to ace 'tired' UAE pitches: Cummins

The pacers would be a worried lot heading into the World Cup looking for ways to master the dry and slow pitches in the UAE which has split warm-up matches with Oman but hosts the rest of the tournament from Saturday.

The UAE also hosted the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which concluded on Friday, meaning fast bowlers face the prospect of toiling on wornout pitches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

"A couple of wickets have been tired and a couple times you get some really good wickets," Cummins told a virtual news conference on Thursday sharing his warm-up match experience.

"In Twenty20, you got to have a few different varieties. Bowling with a new ball up front is going to look quite different to how you bowl in the end.

"So you've got to be able to adapt and have two or three different spells within the 20 overs..."

The 28-year-old, who is returning to competitive cricket after more than five months, felt conditions in the UAE would significantly differ depending on match timing and bowlers would needed to adjust accordingly.

"The night games tend to be a bit more batter-friendly. There's a bit of dew around and the ball skids on whereas the day games are a bit drier."

"I think the biggest difference is when we talk about it being dry. That kind of brings in the slower balls."

"Night games, if they start sliding on, you've got to look at other options. Maybe it's yorkers, bouncers, and try different deliveries where the pitch is friendly for us bowlers."