Home > Cricket

Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Oct 2021 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 12:17 AM BdST

A stellar all-round performance by Chris Greaves has helped Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs in their opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Needing 24 runs off the last over, Mehedi Hasan took the Tigers close to the target of 141 with some big hits, but they ended with a score of 134 for 7.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories