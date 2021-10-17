Shakib surpasses Malinga to become leading wicket-taker in T20Is
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2021 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2021 11:36 PM BdST
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has surpassed Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga's record of 107 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 International cricket.
Shakib began the Tigers' opening T20 World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Sunday at 106 wickets and tied the record by taking the scalp of Richie Berrington in the 11th over.
The left-arm spinner then made history by claiming Michael Leask’s wicket with the next delivery. It was his third over in the match.
Malinga ended his career recently with 107 wickets in 84 matches. Shakib took 89 to become the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game.
No other bowler has more than 100 wickets in T20Is. New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who currently has 99 wickets to his name, is set to be the next bowler to join the 100-wicket club.
With his second wicket in the match against Scotland at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Shakib also joined the exclusive club of bowlers with a total of 600 international wickets in all three formats of cricket.
Now, the all-rounder has the unique double feat of 600 wickets and 12,000 runs in international cricket as well.
Indian legend Kapil Dev has over 600 wickets plus 9,031 runs.
