Dhoni's Chennai spank Morgan's Kolkata for fourth IPL title
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2021 01:42 AM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2021 01:43 AM BdST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings claimed their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a comfortable 27-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai on Friday.
Put into bat, Chennai amassed 192-3 with opener Faf du Plessis anchoring their innings with 86 off 59 balls, which also earned the South African the man-of-the-match award.
Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad made 32 and went on to claim the orange cap as the tournament's leading scorer.
Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37 not out) chipped in with useful cameos to help Chennai post an imposing total at the Dubai International Stadium.
Kolkata, led by England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, got off to a flying start with openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer smashing individual fifties.
Gill made 51 and Iyer scored 50 before wheels came off their innings and two-time champions Kolkata, cruising at 91-0 in the 11th over, eventually finished on 165-9.
Shardul Thakur (3-38) dismissed Iyer and Nitish Rana in the same over, and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also bowled a two-wicket over to rip the heart out of Kolkata's middle order.
All-rounder Jadeja also took two stunning catches in the deep as Chennai, who missed the playoff for the first time last year, went on to claim the title.
"It was important to take responsibility and we had match-winners coming game after game and performing.
"People who were in form, they made sure they were scoring throughout the tournament, and everybody else was chipping in."
Morgan scored four as his lean run with the bat continued ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup beginning on Sunday.
"Our guys fought incredibly hard and performed but today, unfortunately, proved just one game too many," said the England captain.
The second half of this year's IPL was shifted to the United Arab Emirates following a COVID-19 surge in India.
- Kolkata beat Delhi to reach IPL final
- India add paceman Thakur to T20 WC squad
- Ireland's Hunter becomes youngest international centurion
- England players 'desperate' to go to Australia: Woakes
- Kolkata edge Bangalore in IPL eliminator
- Australia's Test against Afghanistan to be postponed
- Dhoni leads Chennai into IPL final
- Wade eyes middle-order role at T20 World Cup
- Kolkata beat Delhi in thrilling finish to reach IPL final
- India add paceman Thakur to T20 World Cup squad, Patel in reserves
- Ireland's Hunter is youngest international centurion on 16th birthday
- England players 'desperate' to go to Australia for Ashes: Woakes
- Narine shines as Kolkata edge Bangalore in IPL eliminator
- Australia's Test against Afghanistan likely to be postponed
Most Read
- Mobile users across Bangladesh hit by high-speed internet blackout
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka over alleged sacrilege
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- Hindu leaders decide against immersing idols, declare half-day strike over attack on JM Sen Hall
- British lawmaker stabbed to death at voter meeting in church
- Facebook video poster among 43 detained over incitement and attacks on Hindu temples
- Meteorite crashes through ceiling and lands on woman’s bed
- Hasina vows exemplary punishment for instigators of communal unrest
- Four people die in Magura union council poll violence