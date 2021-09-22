Former West Indies all-rounder Samuels charged with alleged corruption
>>Reuters
Published: 22 Sep 2021 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2021 08:14 PM BdST
Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been charged with breaching four counts of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code, world cricket's governing body said on Wednesday.
The charges relate to the T10 tournament conducted by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the ICC said in a statement.
Alleged offences include failing to disclose receipts of any gifts and hospitality worth $750, failing to cooperate with the anti-corruption investigation and concealing information.
Samuels will be given 14 days to respond to the charges, the statement added. Reuters contacted the player's representative for comment.
Samuels was handed a two-year ban by the ICC in 2008 for "receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute".
The 40-year-old retired last year after playing 71 Tests, 2017 one-day internationals and 67 Twenty-20 internationals since his West Indies debut in 2000. He scored over 11,000 international runs, including 11 centuries, and picked up 152 wickets.
