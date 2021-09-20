India to start home season with New Zealand series
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Sep 2021 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2021 11:16 PM BdST
New Zealand will return to the sub-continent in November to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches in India, two months after abandoning their tour of Pakistan over safety concerns.
The series against New Zealand will kick-start India's 2021-22 home season which includes four Tests, three one-dayers and 14 Twenty20 Internationals, the Indian cricket board said in a statement on Monday.
New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday following a security alert from their government.
India could not host the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Twenty20 World Cup because of the COVID-19 surge in the country this year.
Both tournaments have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates, with Oman also hosting some T20 World Cup matches.
West Indies will arrive in India in February to play six limited-overs matches, followed by Sri Lanka who will face their hosts in two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.
South Africa will tour India in June to play six Twenty20 matches.
- England call off Pakistan tour after security scare
- India to start home season with NZ series
- Rohit set to make IPL return for Mumbai
- Kohli to step down as RCB skipper
- Cairns faces 'long road to recovery' after spinal stroke
- NZ players reach Dubai after Pakistan tour derails
- IPL resumes in UAE after COVID disruption
- NZ to leave Pakistan after security scare
- Rohit set to make IPL return for Mumbai in Kolkata clash
- Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL season
- Former NZ all-rounder Cairns faces 'long road to recovery' after spinal stroke
- NZ players reach Dubai after 'specific, credible threat' derailed Pakistan tour
- IPL resumes in UAE after COVID-19 disruption
- NZ set to go home after security scare, leaving Pakistan in despair
Most Read
- Stuck in a rut: e-commerce firms decry payment delay
- Hasina arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Bangladesh plans 20m COVID vaccine doses a month
- Poll violence leaves two dead, many injured in Moheshkhali, Kutubdia
- Driver at health ministry sentenced to 15 years in prison in arms case
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths in a day, lowest since May
- Pran Gopal Datta goes to parliament as Cumilla-7 MP
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- Political career won't hamper service as a doctor, says Pran Gopal Datta