Zimbabwe's Taylor retiring from international cricket

The former captain engineered a number of stunning wins for his embattled team, scoring 60 not out in a Twenty20 international upset against Australia in 2007 and an unbeaten 105 in a Test against Bangladesh, which ended a six-year hiatus in the longest format.

The 35-year-old has scored 2,320 runs in 34 tests and 6,677 runs in 204 ODIs, notching 17 international centuries, the most of any Zimbabwean, ahead of Andy Flower (16) and Grant Flower (12).