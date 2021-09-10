Fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team due to COVID fears
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Sep 2021 02:43 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2021 02:43 PM BdST
The fifth Test between England and India at Old Trafford was cancelled on Friday after India were unable to field a team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.
"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," the ECB said in a statement.
The ECB initially said in the statement that India had forfeited the match but later retracted that.
India were 2-1 up in the series heading into the final match but the test was thrown into doubt on Thursday after their physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
India head coach Ravi Shastri had tested positive during the fourth test at The Oval and has since been isolating with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel.
More stories
- Rashid quits as Afghanistan captain
- Rubel in reserve in Bangladesh squad for T20 WC
- Australia threatens to scrap Afghan Test if women's cricket banned
- Tigers seal maiden T20 series win over Kiwis
- Buttler to keep wicket in final Test: Root
- Buttler, Leach added to Eng squad for final Test
- Misbah, Waqar step down from Pakistan coaching duties
- NZ win to stay alive
Recent Stories
- Fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team due to COVID fears
- India return negative tests, final match to go ahead
- Rashid quits as Afghanistan captain after T20 World Cup squad announcement
- Rubel in reserve in Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup
- Australia board will cancel Afghanistan Test if women's cricket banned
- Mustafizur, Nasum, Mahmudullah set up maiden series-clinching win over New Zealand
Opinion
Most Read
- Rashid quits as Afghanistan captain after T20 World Cup squad announcement
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- Harmful bromate and iodate in bread: Bakers are ‘in the dark’
- BTRC launching nonstop social media monitoring to take down 'offensive' contents
- Hasina says she has list of Mujib Barsha house ‘vandals’
- Afghanistan commercial flights resume as UN warns of humanitarian crisis
- Police investigating Dhamaka Shopping for ‘Tk 1.16bn money laundering’
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 2,588 cases in a day
- How equipped is Bangladesh to ramp up exports to China?