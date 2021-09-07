Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India Test
>>Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2021 09:02 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 09:02 PM BdST
England have added wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and spinner Jack Leach to their squad for the fifth test against India at Old Trafford, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.
Buttler missed the fourth Test at The Oval to attend the birth of his child, while Leach has been recalled for the final match of the series.
Batsman Sam Billings, who did not feature at The Oval, has returned to his club Kent.
England suffered a batting collapse on the final day of the fourth Test on Monday, sliding to a 157-run loss to give India a 2-1 series lead.
The fifth Test in Manchester starts on Friday.
