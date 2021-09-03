Openers, Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh to 141 in second T20
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2021 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 06:00 PM BdST
A solid opening partnership between Mohammad Naim and Liton Das complemented by a great finishing by Mahmudullah have pushed Bangladesh to .. for .. in the second T20 against New Zealand.
Naim (39) and Liton (33) laid a foundation of 59 runs for the opening wicket after being asked to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.
When Liton departed after slogging a six, Mushfiqur Rahim perished first ball to put Rachin Ravindra on a hat-trick. But Shakib Al Hasan (12) calmly saw the ball off and hit the gas.
Cracking two boundaries and running hard between the wicket, Shakib was looking good before holing out Cole McConchie at long on to leave the Tigers on 72 for 3.
Mahmudullah, who is now the most successful T20 captain for Bangladesh with 11 wins, then took over with Naim and added 34 off 29 deliveries for the fourth wicket.
As Bangladesh went past 100 and entered the final fifth over, the duo were itching to go big and boost the run rate. Naim took on Ravindra and sent one straight to long off.
The skipper then carried the Bangladesh innings, driving and cutting hard to stay unbeaten.
