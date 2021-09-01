Tamim Iqbal drops out of T20 World Cup
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2021 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2021 02:13 PM BdST
Cricket-enthusiasts across the world will miss Tamim Iqbal in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as the Bangladeshi cricketer has decided not to play in the tournament.
In a video posted from his verified Facebook account on Wednesday, he clarified that he took the decision because he had been away from T20 practice for a long time and a few other issues.
He did say, however, that he hopes to regain his fitness before the event.
The cricketer had previously informed Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan and Chief selector Minhajul Abedin of the matter.
Tamim is staying off the field due to a knee injury sustained on the recent Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2021. Tamim last played a T20 international match in March last year against Zimbabwe.
