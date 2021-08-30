Bangladesh squad against NZ a reflection of World T20 team: Domingo
Sports Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2021 09:59 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2021 09:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh selectors are set to announce the squad for the World T20 amid the series against New Zealand and according to coach Russell Domingo, the team for the tournament is ready for the global challenge.
The last date to finalise the squad for the 2021 edition of the showcase event, to be co-hosted by Oman and the United Arab Emirates, is Sep 1, the same day the Tigers and the Kiwis face in their last game, though Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin earlier confirmed that the announcement will be made after two or three matches.
This means performances against the Black Caps will matter little for the selection of the World Cup squad. Coach Domingo backed the idea in a virtual press conference on Monday.
“Bangladesh secured their maiden series win over Australia without the dependable Mushfiqur Rahim and flamboyant Liton Das.”
In the 4-1 win over the Aussies, Bangladesh reaped benefits of picking revelations like Nurul Hasan, who will share wicketkeeping duties with Mushfiqur Rahim against the Kiwis, Afif Hossain, who displayed nerves of steel to lead his team to a second straight win, and wily spinners in Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.
"(Nurul Hasan) Sohan will keep wicket in the first two games," Domingo said. "The plan is to split wicketkeeping duties in this particular series, make it two games each and make a decision in the fifth game. I think it is important to have those options covered."
The option of having Mushfiqur is always a plus for the men in green and red. “[Mushfiqur] can finish well for us. It is good to have him back in the squad,” Domingo added.
Mahedi also racked up the highest opening partnership in the Australia series, 45 with Mohammad Naim, providing Bangladesh flexibility to cope with match situations.
Domingo said his team was keen on dominating visiting teams though batting conditions might pose difficulty considering the pitches that can be prepared at this time of the year in Dhaka.
“Competition within the team for a spot is always great. I’ve always said we can’t only think about 11 cricketers to win a match. We have to take the whole squad into account… It is a good thing that we’ve been able to create depth in the team.”
Domingo stressed the significance of maintaining a winning habit.
This will be Bangladesh’s last series before the World T20. New Zealand lack any player from their squad.
- India all-rounder Sundar ruled out of IPL
- Indian team hurt but not demoralised by loss: Kohli
- England seal crushing win
- Pujara leads India's resistance at Headingley
- Doctor told me to stay off cricket: BCB boss
- England in charge at Headingley
- Kiwis in quarantine in Dhaka
- Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed
- India all-rounder Sundar ruled out of IPL with finger injury
- Indian team hurt but not demoralised by loss, says captain Kohli
- India collapse again as England seal crushing win
- Resurgent Pujara leads India's resistance at Headingley
- BCB boss Nazmul Hassan says doctors asked him to stay away from cricket
- England in charge at Headingley after India collapse for 78
Most Read
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- ‘Show source of income’: Bangladesh making guidelines on setting up worship, funeral places
- Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing in India, dies in hospital
- Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing, is on life support
- Singer Noble says he was 'assaulted' in a Bandarban hotel. But what really happened?
- ‘Grace under pressure': How AUW students were evacuated from Afghanistan
- Rockets target US troops as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage
- Zia's grave will be removed from parliament premises: minister
- Police arrest 'female member' of banned militant outfit