Bangladesh squad against NZ a reflection of World T20 team: Domingo

The last date to finalise the squad for the 2021 edition of the showcase event, to be co-hosted by Oman and the United Arab Emirates, is Sep 1, the same day the Tigers and the Kiwis face in their last game, though Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin earlier confirmed that the announcement will be made after two or three matches.

This means performances against the Black Caps will matter little for the selection of the World Cup squad. Coach Domingo backed the idea in a virtual press conference on Monday.

“Bangladesh secured their maiden series win over Australia without the dependable Mushfiqur Rahim and flamboyant Liton Das.”

In the 4-1 win over the Aussies, Bangladesh reaped benefits of picking revelations like Nurul Hasan, who will share wicketkeeping duties with Mushfiqur Rahim against the Kiwis, Afif Hossain, who displayed nerves of steel to lead his team to a second straight win, and wily spinners in Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

"(Nurul Hasan) Sohan will keep wicket in the first two games," Domingo said. "The plan is to split wicketkeeping duties in this particular series, make it two games each and make a decision in the fifth game. I think it is important to have those options covered."

The option of having Mushfiqur is always a plus for the men in green and red. “[Mushfiqur] can finish well for us. It is good to have him back in the squad,” Domingo added.

Mahedi also racked up the highest opening partnership in the Australia series, 45 with Mohammad Naim, providing Bangladesh flexibility to cope with match situations.

Domingo said his team was keen on dominating visiting teams though batting conditions might pose difficulty considering the pitches that can be prepared at this time of the year in Dhaka.

“Competition within the team for a spot is always great. I’ve always said we can’t only think about 11 cricketers to win a match. We have to take the whole squad into account… It is a good thing that we’ve been able to create depth in the team.”

Domingo stressed the significance of maintaining a winning habit.

This will be Bangladesh’s last series before the World T20. New Zealand lack any player from their squad.