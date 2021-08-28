India collapse again as England seal crushing win
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Aug 2021 06:44 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2021 06:44 PM BdST
England's Ollie Robinson struck four times with the second new ball as the hosts thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series on day four of the third Test at Headingley on Saturday.
Resuming on an overnight score of 215-2, the visitors crashed to 278 all out before lunch, with the Indian middle-order once again failing miserably against the pace and guile of the England fast bowlers.
Cheteshwar Pujara (91) was the first to be dismissed, shouldering arms to a Robinson in-swinger that was given out leg before wicket on review, before Virat Kohli (55) edged one to Joe Root soon after completing his half-century.
Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal for 10 off James Anderson all but ended India's hopes of overhauling the England lead, with Ravindra Jadeja's late flourish of 30 offering some entertainment but eventually being in vain.
Robinson finished with figures of 5-65, while Craig Overton chipped in with three wickets.
Opting to bat on day one, India were shot out for 78, undone by a superb spell of new-ball bowling by veteran Anderson.
In reply, England, led by Root's wonderful 121 and half-centuries by Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan, were bowled out for 432, claiming a 354-run lead.
The fourth Test starts at The Oval on Thursday with the series tied 1-1.
- Resurgent Pujara leads India's resistance at Headingley
- BCB boss Nazmul Hassan says doctors asked him to stay away from cricket
- England in charge at Headingley after India collapse for 78
- New Zealand team quarantine in Dhaka, Allen tests positive
- Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed until next year
- Khawaja backs Australia coach Langer through Ashes
Most Read
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany
- US launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast
- Biman plane arrives in Dhaka after emergency landing in Nagpur for pilot’s illness
- Biman flight makes emergency landing in India’s Nagpur as pilot falls ill
- Death toll of Afghans rises to 170 after Kabul airport carnage
- At least 21 die as boat capsizes after being hit by cargo vessel in Brahmanbaria