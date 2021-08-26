BCB boss Nazmul Hassan says doctors asked him to stay away from cricket

The BCB chief spoke about the advice on Thursday at the end of a BCB’s general annual meeting while talking about the board’s imminent election and returning to his current position as chief.

Hassan took the presidency following the government’s nomination in October 2012. He won the election unopposed the following year and continued in the position after the 2017 poll. His latest mandate is coming to an end.

On whether he is interested in continuing as the board president, Hassan said the game was putting a lot of stress on him.

“Cricket is taking up a lot of my time… one of my bad sides is I struggle to accept defeat. I lose my temper when Bangladesh lose. My wife and children don’t come near me when it happens.”

“The doctors have repeatedly told me - move away from cricket as soon as possible, at least not to [get too involved] even if I remain on the board. I just wanted you to know that it’s taking up a lot of my time.”

Hassan said the board will soon call a meeting and announce the date of the election, but did not reveal whether he will throw his hat in the ring again.

He, however, added that the election will bring something different.

“We’ve a board meeting on [Sep 1]. We’ll announce whatever rules we have. We’ll hold [the election] as early as possible. There’s no reason for delay.”

“It’s difficult to say [whether he will take up the post of president again]... You’ll find something different about the election after the board meeting. The election will be a bit different this time and there’s no doubt about that.”

“At least that will be my proposal. Whether it will be accepted or not is a different matter.”

The BCB annual meeting is set to be held after four years.