Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed until next year
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Aug 2021 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2021 01:06 PM BdST
A one-day series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, scheduled for next month in Sri Lanka, has been postponed until 2022 following the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan.
The two countries were due to play three ODI matches in early September in Sri Lanka, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said late on Monday that the Afghanistan Cricket Board had requested the series be postponed.
"PCB has accepted ACB's request to postpone next month's ODI series due to players' mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka," the PCB tweeted.
"Both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022."
With commercial flights from Kabul airport yet to resume, media reports said the Afghanistan team had been looking to travel to Pakistan by road and fly to Colombo via Dubai.
But the logistical challenges increased after Sri Lanka last week announced a 10-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, as surging infections and deaths overwhelm the island's health system.
The Taliban have said they would not interfere with men's cricket in the country, Afghanistan's biggest sporting success of recent years. The fate of the women's programme, however, remains unclear.
- Khawaja backs Australia coach Langer through Ashes
- Ellis joins Punjab in IPL
- Cairns off life support
- Uncapped Inglis joins Aus T20 WC up squad
- Mushfiqur, Liton back against NZ
- Pressure grows on 'grumpy' Australia coach Langer
- Sibley dropped as England recall Malan
- Mahmudullah banks on allround strength in WT20
- Khawaja backs Australia coach Langer through Ashes
- Australia bowler Ellis joins IPL's Punjab team
- Cairns off life support after heart surgery
- Uncapped Inglis joins Australia stars in T20 World Cup squad
- Bangladesh recall Mushfiqur, Liton, drop Mithun for NZ T20Is
- Sibley dropped as England recall Malan for third Test against India
Most Read
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- CID frees daughters of Japanese woman from Bangladeshi husband’s custody
- Oman to lift travel ban on fully vaccinated passengers from Bangladesh, India on Sept 1
- Russian journalists meet a crackdown with dark humour, and subscribers
- Rise in industrial unit registration brightens investment growth chances
- Chaos persists at Kabul airport as Taliban discuss new government
- Second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be taken without SMS