Cairns off life support after heart surgery
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Aug 2021 03:05 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2021 03:05 AM BdST
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is off life support and recovering in hospital after emergency surgery in Sydney for a heart problem, his lawyer said on Friday.
"I'm pleased to advise that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from hospital in Sydney," Aaron Lloyd said in a statement.
"He and his family are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and for the privacy they have been afforded. They request that this continues as they focus on his recovery moving forward."
Cairns, 51, had surgery in Canberra after a "major medical event" earlier this month but the seriousness of his condition required him to be transferred to St Vincent's for another operation.
New Zealand media reported Cairns had suffered an aortic dissection - a tear in the body's main artery.
Cairns played 62 tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989-2006.
His father Lance also played cricket for New Zealand.
Cairns has lived in Canberra with his wife and children for several years.
- Uncapped Inglis joins Aus T20 WC up squad
- Mushfiqur, Liton back against NZ
- Pressure grows on 'grumpy' Australia coach Langer
- Sibley dropped as England recall Malan
- Mahmudullah banks on allround strength in WT20
- Root shoulders blame for Lord's defeat
- India hails 'Lord's Miracle'
- Root shoulders blame for Lord's defeat
- Cairns off life support after heart surgery
- Uncapped Inglis joins Australia stars in T20 World Cup squad
- Bangladesh recall Mushfiqur, Liton, drop Mithun for NZ T20Is
- Sibley dropped as England recall Malan for third Test against India
- Pressure grows on 'grumpy' Australia coach Langer
- Bangladesh skipper banks on good blend of youth and experience for T20 World Cup
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows students aged at least 18 to register for COVID-19 vaccine
- As Chinese vaccines stumble, US finds new opening in Asia
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 25,000
- Hypebeasts hit the road
- Agency loses count of complaints against e-commerce firms after discount-triggered order boom
- Taliban killed relative of Deutsche Welle reporter, German broadcaster says
- Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul
- Muhibullah Babunagari is acting chief of Hifazat after death of nephew Junaid
- Police get another day to interrogate Pori Moni, bail petition scrapped
- AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19, study shows