Australia bowler Ellis joins IPL's Punjab team

Ellis, who became the first male player https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/history-maker-ellis-enjoys-surreal-moment-with-debut-hat-trick-2021-08-07 to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.



The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.



The cash-rich tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for Oct. 15.