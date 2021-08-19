Uncapped Inglis joins Australia stars in T20 World Cup squad

The strong squad quashes speculation Australia might spare some of their top players from the October-November World Cup ahead of a big summer highlighted by an Ashes series against England.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, and seamer Kane Richardson return to the Aaron Finch-captained squad after missing the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Western Australian Inglis has been included as back-up wicketkeeper to Matthew Wade after topping the runs list in England's domestic T20 Blast with 531 at an average of 48.27 for Leicestershire.

"Josh has been on the radar for a while. His performance, and not just in T20 but across all formats, has been really impressive over the last 12 months," selector George Bailey told reporters.

"Really good player of spin, provides a few different finishing abilities ... but also really powerful as well.

"So he's a really great all-round player."

Inglis's spot means there is no place for wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who had a poor tour of Bangladesh, scoring 35 runs in the five-match series which a depleted Australia lost 4-1.

Smith returns while still in recovery from an elbow injury, while Finch is expected to be fit for the Oct. 17-Nov. 14 tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman after recent knee surgery.

Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis and Daniel Sams will travel with the squad as reserve players.

Australia were thrashed 4-1 at the West Indies before the setback in Bangladesh but will expect to bounce back with their top players on board as they bid for a first T20 world title.

"They’re very, very hard to win and for that reason, I think you’d be mad to pick a favourite," Bailey said of the tournament.

Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.