Bangladesh recall Mushfiqur, Liton, drop Mithun for NZ T20Is

Leg-break bowler Aminul Islam Biplob also made the cut, returning to the squad after last appearing against Zimbabwe in Bangladesh in March last year.

The selectors on Thursday announced a 19-strong squad, as opposed to the 17-man squad against Australia, with youngsters and bowling alternatives in the mix for the five-match series against New Zealand which kicks off on Sep 1.

Mithun lost his spot having not played any match in Bangladesh games against Zimbabwe in Harare and the Aussies. In his appearance against New Zealand in March-April, he scored a measly 4 and 1 in two T20s.

Tamim Iqbal, who is recovering from an injury, remains unavailable and similarly seamer Hasan Mahmud, who is rehabilitating due to an injury, was left out.

Mushfiqur was dropped from the squad against Australia due to issues relating to not entering the bio-bubble in time. He had opted out of the Zimbabwe series citing family reasons.

Liton and Aminul had also pulled out of the Australia series citing family issues. Liton har sustained a thigh injury in the opening game against Zimbabwe and was benched for the remainder of the tour.

Aminul, who was in the squad against Zimbabwe, flew back from African nation without featuring in any matches as his father passed away.

After being adjudged Man of the Series against Zimbabwe, Soumya Sarkar failed to make any mark with the bat against Australia, but he retained his spot, while his opening partner Mohammad Naim Sheikh made the cut as well.

New Zealand are set to arrive in Bangladesh on Aug 24. Bangladesh will enter the bio-bubble on the same day.

The Kiwis have already announced their squad, leaving out all players from their World T20 team.

Bangladesh squad:

Mahmudullah (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Mossaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saif Uddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed