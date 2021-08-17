Bowlers shine as India thrash England to take series lead
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Aug 2021 01:16 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 01:16 AM BdST
India's pacemen produced a terrific display of swing bowling to crush England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. England were bowled out for 120 in pursuit of a target of 272 on the final day, succumbing to the steady pressure built up by the Indian bowlers.
Jasprit Bumrah (3-33) got India off to the perfect start by removing Rory Burns for a duck in the first over before Mohammed Shami (1-13) produced an unplayable out-swinger to get the better of fellow opener Dom Sibley, also for naught.
Bumrah got the big wicket of the in-form Joe Root (33) soon after tea, the England skipper edging to opposite number Virat Kohli at first slip.
Jos Buttler, who was dropped on two by Kohli, briefly threatened to salvage a draw for the hosts but all hopes of such a result were extinguished by Mohammed Siraj (4-32), who accounted for both Buttler and James Anderson in the same over, handing India only their third-ever Test win at Lord's.
"Super proud of the whole team, the way we stuck to our plans... being put in, our performance with the bat was outstanding," said Kohli.
"The pitch didn't offer much for the first three days... but we thought with 60 overs to go (on the final day) we could have a crack, and they (the bowlers) were outstanding."
Earlier, India declared on 298-8 after Shami and Bumrah put on an unbeaten partnership of 89 for the ninth wicket.
Resuming on an overnight score of 181-6, India lost Rishabh Pant (22) and Ishant Sharma (16) early, both falling to Ollie Robinson before Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) thwarted the England attack with some gutsy strokeplay.
Shami was particularly impressive, taking 10 runs off one Moeen Ali over just before lunch, which included a huge six over mid-wicket to bring up his half-century.
Bumrah was peppered with short deliveries by the England pacers but displayed great application, taking advantage of a spread-out field that had ample singles to offer.
The England players cut a frustrated figure, with Mark Wood and Buttler getting into a verbal altercation with Bumrah over what seemed like a response to the Indian fast bowler's barrage of bouncers aimed at Anderson at the end of day three.
"A bit of tension on the field really motivated us to finish the game," added Kohli.
The two sides face each other in the third test at Headingley from Aug 25.
- Roach steers WI to dramatic win over Pakistan
- Afghanistan-Australia series shelved
- Advantage England despite Pujara-Rahane masterclass
- Wood, Curran put England in box seat against India
- Root's unbeaten ton fuels robust England reply
- Australia lack depth but still a T20 Cup contender: Ponting
- India take control of rain-hit second Test
- SA without trio for Sri Lanka ODIs
- Roach steers West Indies to dramatic win over Pakistan
- Afghanistan ODI series shelved, Australians free to finish IPL
- Advantage England despite Pujara-Rahane defensive masterclass
- Wood and Curran put England in box seat against India
- Root's unbeaten hundred fuels robust England reply against India
- Australia lack depth but still a T20 Cup contender: Ponting
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- Bangladesh has information on seven of nine citizens in Kabul amid Taliban advance
- Five killed at chaotic Afghan airport as Taliban proclaim peace
- Overburdened with Rohingya, Bangladesh refuses US request to shelter Afghans
- Profits and poppy: Afghanistan's illegal drug trade a boon for Taliban
- Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul
- Afghanistan is peaceful, Taliban say, chaos engulfs airport