Bangladesh skipper banks on good blend of youth and experience for T20 World Cup

The fixtures of the 2021 edition of the showcase event of the game’s shortest format, which will be jointly hosted by Oman and the United Arab Emirates, were revealed on Tuesday.

Grouped with Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea in the first round, Bangladesh should have an easy ride into the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

Bangladesh have little to show for success in the showcase event of the game’s shortest format.

In the 2016 edition, Bangladesh eased past the first round unbeaten, but ended up losing all four matches in the next phase, including an excruciating 1-run defeat against India.

However, Mahmudullah believes the team is balanced this time around. He backs the depth of this team.

“Our strength has been our all-rounders and our bowling. Having said that, our batting is also very good and we've a good balance. We've five or six all-rounders, who can bat and bowl,” he told ICC.

“Our fast bowlers are doing an incredible job at the moment. Our spinners are our strength as well. If they can put up their hand in a few matches, hopefully we'll have some good results."

The 35-year-old Tigers captain, who recently led the team to back-to-back T20 series wins over Zimbabwe in Harare (2-1) and Australia at home (4-1), is pinning his hopes on the mixture of experience and youthfulness of his team.

“Shakib has been the number one all-rounder and the most valuable player in our team. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman are also very important.

“Others like Afif (Hossain), Shamim (Hossain) and Sohan (Nurul Hasan) are really keen to do well for themselves and the team as well, and those are the youngsters to look out for.”

New Zealand are set to tour Bangladesh for a five T20I series early next month, while Bangladesh’s recent success in the format has filled Mahmudullah with hopes for the World Cup.

“It’s a very important tournament for all teams and especially for our team. We're playing a few series before the T20 World Cup and if we do well, get a bit of confidence, try to win those series before the World Cup starts, it'll be a big boost for our team.”

Although Scotland, hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea beating Bangladesh in Group B would be considered upsets, Mahmudullah believes there are no easy matches in a tournament like the World Cup.

“In a tournament like the T20 World Cup every match is equally important. Whoever you're playing, you've to be on the top from the first ball, you've to be in the right frame of mind and focus on the team processes so you can win every game."

Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Ireland and Namibia comprise Group A of the first round.

Australia, India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, the West Indies and Afghanistan await the four teams that proceed from the group stage in the Super 12 phase.

Bangladesh will begin their campaign against Scotland on Oct 17. All matches of the first round will be held in Oman.