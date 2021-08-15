Root's unbeaten hundred fuels robust England reply against India
England captain Joe Root smashed his second hundred of the series to steer his team to 314-5 at tea on day three of the second Test against India on Saturday at Lord's.
Root became the second English batsman after Alastair Cook to score 9000 Test runs en route to his 132 not out. His 22nd Test hundred was studded with 12 fours.
Moeen Ali was batting on 20 at the break with England 50 runs behind but fancying a first innings lead.
It was a significant turnaround from 23-2 in reply to India's first innings total of 364 when Root walked out to bat on Friday.
Having added 85 runs with Rory Burns to arrest the slide, Root forged a century partnership with Jonny Bairstow to further consolidate England's position.
They batted throughout the morning session, much to the frustration of the Indian bowlers who tried all they could but just could not separate them.
While Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the drawn series opener in Nottingham, maintained his red-hot form, Bairstow regained his mojo with a fighting 57, his first test fifty in 20 innings.
Mohammed Siraj had Bairstow caught in the slip after cramping him for room as the batsman tried to pull a short-pitched delivery from round the wicket.
Root, who has scored more than 27 percent of England's runs in 2021, brought up his hundred with a tight single off Jasprit Bumrah.
The 30-year-old took off his helmet and soaked in the applause from the crowd before being embraced by Jos Buttler.
Ishant Sharma dismissed Buttler for 23, nipping one back to hit the top of the off-stump from a perfect length.
