Shakib voted ICC Player of the Month for July

The star allrounder also regained the top spot of the T20I allrounders ranking after his series-winnings display against Australia as the Tigers sealed their first-ever series win, 4-1, over the tourists in any format.

The global governing body of the game on Wednesday chose Shakib as the winner of July, topping Aussie allrounder Mitchell Marsh and West Indies’ Hayden Walsh Jr, who were shortlisted for the award.

Shakib had a stellar July as he put up a splendid show in the Tigers’ series wins in Harare, scoring 145 runs and bagging eight wickets in the ODIs and followed that up with three wickets in the T20Is at an economy of just 7 runs per over.

The southpaw also grabbed five wickets in the one-off Test, including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. The Tigers went on to win the game by 220 runs.

“It is very humbling to be voted ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2021,” Shakib told ICC. “There have been many outstanding performances during the month and that is why this is special for me.

“I find most pleasure and satisfaction when I contribute to wins and therefore, I am very happy to have helped in Bangladesh’s successes over the last few weeks.”

Shakib becomes the second Bangladeshi cricketer to achieve the honour after Mushfiqur Rahim earned his best player of the month award in May.

Shakib returned to the T20I allrounders rankings’ summit for the first time since March 2018, snatching the top spot from Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

In the Tigers’ path to triumph over the Aussies, the 34-year-old talisman scored 114 runs, the second highest among individual scores in the series, and earned seven crucial scalps. He went on to be adjudged the Man of the Series.

He added another achievement to his glittering career by becoming the first cricketer in history to reach the double feat of 1,000 runs plus 100 wickets in T20Is.