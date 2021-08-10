We need to get better at spin, says Australia's Wade

Bangladesh thrashed Australia by 60 runs in Dhaka on Monday to secure a comprehensive 4-1 series win, with the tourists' batsmen managing just 62 in 13.4 overs, their worst ever total in the format.

"There's not a lot of positives to take out of it, to get beaten in the fashion we did ... was not good enough from an Australian cricket team regardless of the personnel we've got here," Wade told reporters.

"The reality is we need to get better at spin, myself included. There's a lot of players in this team who need to find a way to score runs in these conditions."

The series loss follows Australia's 4-1 defeat in T20s to West Indies last month.

A slew of Australia's first-choice players elected to skip the tours and regular captain Aaron Finch was ruled out of Bangladesh with a knee injury.

But the series defeats have raised alarm bells before the T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates and Oman in October and November.

Wade, who top-scored for Australia with 22 on Monday, said he did not blame the team's younger players.

"Myself, Moises (Henriques), Dan Christian, we are all experienced players and we needed to do better," he said.

"Those (younger) guys got the opportunity to experience these conditions and if they take it as a learning opportunity to become better players, as we all should, then at least we've learnt something.

"I've played a lot of cricket and they are certainly the most challenging T20 international pitches I've ever played on.

"What they've seen out here will be very valuable going forward but it's on the senior batting group, we needed to get more runs."