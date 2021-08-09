India's Kohli elated with 'gold dust' from tailenders
>>Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2021 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 06:28 PM BdST
A near 50-run haul by India's notoriously brittle batting tail in the first innings of the drawn opening Test against England was like "gold dust", Indian captain Virat Kohli said.
Since 2018, India's last three batsmen have had the worst average of all Test playing nations.
They made a significant contribution at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, however, where rain washed out the final day's play on Sunday and robbed the match of an exciting finish.
A career-best 28 from Jasprit Bumrah, 13 from Mohammed Shami and seven not out by Mohammed Siraj helped the tourists to a vital 95-run first innings lead in a low-scoring contest.
"They've been in the nets regularly, wanting to contribute regularly, wanting to contribute to the team," Kohli said of the tailenders' batting exploits after the draw.
"Getting 50-plus runs from those three bowlers was like gold dust for us.
"We'd have been talking about a lead of 40-odd and then we got to a lead of 95 purely because of their efforts."
In comparison, England's last three batsmen twice made a combined 20 in the series opener.
"Just the grit and determination," Kohli said. "As opposition, when the bowlers get runs it can be annoying. They did a tremendous job with the bat."
With the tailenders giving a good account of themselves, India will be tempted to continue with the same bowling combination of four seamers and a pacer in the remaining four Tests against Joe Root's side.
"This looks like the right template for us moving forward," Kohli said.
The second Test is scheduled at Lord's from Thursday.
- Aussies bounce back against Tigers
- Nottingham Test ends in dull draw
- Root hits second fifty to lead England's fight
- Tigers clinch series against Australia
- Injured Archer to miss T20 WC, Ashes
- Anderson drags England back into contest in Nottingham
- Tigers seal second win over Australia
- Shakib moves up in T20 rankings
- Rain plays spoilsport, Nottingham Test ends in dull draw
- Australia bounce back to win fourth T20 against Bangladesh
- Root hits second fifty of match to lead England's fight
- Mahmudullah, Mustafizur star as Bangladesh seal maiden T20 series win over Australia
- England's Archer to miss T20 World Cup, Ashes due to injury
- Anderson drags England back into contest in wet Nottingham
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Barca lawyer files complaint over PSG’s FFP violation to halt Messi’s move
- Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants
- Bangladesh bars banks from lowering deposit rate below inflation
- Facing the heat, Bangladesh panel scraps proposal to bar female officials from guard of honour
- Indian mining state shifts from coal to forest fruits and flowers
- Bangladesh okays COVID vaccine for pregnant, breastfeeding women
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel