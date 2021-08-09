Bangladesh restricted to 122-8 in final T20 against Australia
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Aug 2021 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 08:00 PM BdST
Australia have bound Bangladesh to a subpar total of 122 for eight with deft slow bowling in the fifth and final T20 in Mirpur.
None of the Bangladeshi batsmen ever got going with opener Mohammad Naim’s 23 being the highest individual score of the innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Pick of the Australia bowlers, seamers Nathan Ellis (2-16) and Dan Christian (2-17) stifled the hosts with their slower deliveries as the batsmen mostly struggled to connect while going for wild swings later on.
Bangladesh were off to their best start in the series with Mahedi Hasan (13) and Naim making 42 for the opening stand.
Mahmudullah’s men looked en route to a score of around 140 when Soumya (16) and the skipper himself offered some resistance midway into the innings. But Christian and Ellis snuffed out any hopes Bangladesh had of a higher total with assistance from the spinners.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first after clinching the first-ever series win with an unassailable 3-1 lead.
The Tigers brought in seamer allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin in place of injured Shoriful Islam while Shamim Hossain lost his place to Mosaddek Hossain for the game.
Australia played three spinners, resting Josh Hazlewood and Andrew Tye. Mitchell Swepson and Zampa returned to the fold, while Ellis, who picked up a hat-trick on debut, also made the cut.
