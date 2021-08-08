Rain plays spoilsport, Nottingham Test ends in dull draw

England captain Joe Root's stellar century and India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's bowling mastery had set up an intriguing final day in the weather-bedevilled contest.

India, chasing 209 for victory, went into the final day with a slight advantage needing 157 runs with nine wickets in hand to go 1-0 up in the five-Test series.

With Ollie Robinson and James Anderson in great form with the ball, England also fancied their chances in the bowler-dominated contest but play was abandoned after steady rain had wiped out the first two sessions at Trent Bridge with no chances of a result in favour of either of the sides.

The second Test is scheduled at Lord's from Thursday.