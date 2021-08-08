Rain plays spoilsport, Nottingham Test ends in dull draw
Published: 08 Aug 2021 09:58 PM BdST
The opening Test between India and England ended in a dull draw after rain washed out what had promised to be a humdinger of a final day on Sunday.
England captain Joe Root's stellar century and India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's bowling mastery had set up an intriguing final day in the weather-bedevilled contest.
India, chasing 209 for victory, went into the final day with a slight advantage needing 157 runs with nine wickets in hand to go 1-0 up in the five-Test series.
With Ollie Robinson and James Anderson in great form with the ball, England also fancied their chances in the bowler-dominated contest but play was abandoned after steady rain had wiped out the first two sessions at Trent Bridge with no chances of a result in favour of either of the sides.
The second Test is scheduled at Lord's from Thursday.
