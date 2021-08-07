Australia bounce back to win fourth T20 against Bangladesh
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Aug 2021 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2021 09:56 PM BdST
Australia's Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson delivered a spirited bowling performance as the tourists defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in Saturday's fourth Twenty20 international to record their first win in the five-match series.
Bangladesh took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with Friday's 10-run victory in Dhaka. The final match will be played on Monday at the same venue.
Tye (3-18) and Swepson (3-12) restricted Bangladesh to 104-9 as the hosts lost three players, including skipper Mohammad Mahmudullah to a duck, with opener Mohammad Naim top-scoring with 28 runs.
The Bangladesh bowlers fought hard to defend the measly total but Australian Dan Christian's 15-ball 39 coupled with team mate Ashton Agar's run-a-ball 27 helped the visitors seal the contest with an over to spare.
