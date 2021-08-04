Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia

He climbed up six spots in the batsmen’s ranking, improved three places in the bowlers’ ladder and stayed second as an allrounder.

ICC published their weekly ranking updates on Wednesday, taking performances across Bangladesh’s series opener against Australia, the four-match series between Pakistan and West Indies and the last two T20s into account.

Shakib struck a solid 33-ball 36 on Tuesday to help Bangladesh claim a 23-run win against the Aussies and rose to the 56th spot in the batsmen’s ranking.

He later earned Moises Enriques’ scalp to return 1-24 with the ball, moving to 18th spot among the bowlers.

Seamer Mustafizur climbed to the 30th spot after finishing with 2-16 in the game. Nasum Ahmed, who bowled his career best 4-19, is yet to break into ICC’s top 100 rankings.

Mohammad Naim Sheikh opened the batting and played a splendid knock of 30 with two sixes and two fours. He moved up seven spots to grab the 25th place among batsmen, sharing the spot with Mitchell Marsh who provided a valiant resistance with a run-a-ball 45.

Nicholas Pooran 62-run onslaught in the second T20 against Pakistan pushed him 15 spots up to 48th. England’s top order batsman Dawid Malan still leads the batsmen’s rankings.

Shakib shares his spot on the bowlers’ list with Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera who put up a good show against India.

Proteas left-arm unorthodox spinner Tabraiz Shamsi tops the bowlers ranking while Mohammad Nabi is ahead of Shakib on the batsmen list.