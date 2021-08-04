Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2021 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2021 07:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has surged up in ICC’s latest T20 rankings after playing a crucial role in the Tigers’ maiden win over Australia in the format.
He climbed up six spots in the batsmen’s ranking, improved three places in the bowlers’ ladder and stayed second as an allrounder.
ICC published their weekly ranking updates on Wednesday, taking performances across Bangladesh’s series opener against Australia, the four-match series between Pakistan and West Indies and the last two T20s into account.
Shakib struck a solid 33-ball 36 on Tuesday to help Bangladesh claim a 23-run win against the Aussies and rose to the 56th spot in the batsmen’s ranking.
He later earned Moises Enriques’ scalp to return 1-24 with the ball, moving to 18th spot among the bowlers.
Seamer Mustafizur climbed to the 30th spot after finishing with 2-16 in the game. Nasum Ahmed, who bowled his career best 4-19, is yet to break into ICC’s top 100 rankings.
Mohammad Naim Sheikh opened the batting and played a splendid knock of 30 with two sixes and two fours. He moved up seven spots to grab the 25th place among batsmen, sharing the spot with Mitchell Marsh who provided a valiant resistance with a run-a-ball 45.
Nicholas Pooran 62-run onslaught in the second T20 against Pakistan pushed him 15 spots up to 48th. England’s top order batsman Dawid Malan still leads the batsmen’s rankings.
Shakib shares his spot on the bowlers’ list with Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera who put up a good show against India.
Proteas left-arm unorthodox spinner Tabraiz Shamsi tops the bowlers ranking while Mohammad Nabi is ahead of Shakib on the batsmen list.
- We want to improve against spin: Marsh
- Nasum spins Tigers to maiden T20 win over Aussies
- Nasum lifts Tigers to maiden T20 win over Aussies
- England's tour of Bangladesh moved to Mar 2023
- England delay tour of Bangladesh
- Australians name Wade skipper for T20 series
- Bailey replaces Hohns as Australia's chief selector
- Stokes to take 'indefinite break'
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- We want to improve against spin, says Marsh after loss to Tigers
- England's tour of Bangladesh moved to March 2023
- Nasum four-for helps Bangladesh secure first-ever T20 win over Australia in low-scoring opener
- Cricket: England tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2023
- Australians name Wade skipper for Bangladesh T20 series
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- RAB detains actress Pori Moni in raid on her Banani home
- At least 17 die after lightning strikes wedding party boat in Chapainawabganj
- Nasum four-for helps Bangladesh secure first-ever T20 win over Australia in low-scoring opener
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by 5 days to Aug 10
- Travelling without COVID vaccine to become punishable offence: minister
- Bangladesh plans to treat some COVID patients at hotel as hospitals run out of beds
- Never said unvaccinated travel would be ‘punishable offence’: health ministry
- Pedestrian dies in Dhaka hit-and-run accident
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust