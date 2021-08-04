Bangladesh clinch 5-wicket win against Australia to stretch lead in T20 series
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2021 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2021 09:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh rode on an impressive show by the young guns to secure a second straight win against Australia in the five-match T20 series.
The Tigers restricted the Aussies to 121 for seven after the visitors chose to bat. Mustafizur Rahman picked up three and Shoriful Islam grabbed two in the 5-wicket victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Bangladesh's chase of a small target wobbled midway with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah back in the hutch. But youngsters Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan rose to the occasion and get Bangladesh over the line with an unbeaten 56-run stand.
