Nasum four-for helps Bangladesh secure first-ever T20 win over Australia in low-scoring opener
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2021 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 10:01 PM BdST
An enigmatic display of spin bowling by Nasum Ahmed has fired Bangladesh to their first-ever T20 win against Australia with a 23-run victory on a low-scoring surface in Mirpur.
Asked to bat first, efforts from Shakib Al Hasan (36) and Mohammad Naim (30) pushed the Tigers to 131 for seven at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Nasum then went through the Aussie batting line-up with his slow left-arm orthodox, picking up 4-19 in four-over quota.
Seamers Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam chipped in with two wickets each to bundle out the tourists for 108.
The only Aussie resistance came from Mitchell Marsh who scored a run-a-ball 45 before falling to Nasum.
