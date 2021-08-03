Cricket: England tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2023
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2021 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 01:48 PM BdST
The England men’s cricket team’s tour of Bangladesh has been pushed back to March 2023, the BBC reports.
The decision to reschedule the tour, which was initially set for September and October 2021, was ‘mutually decided’ by both cricket boards, the report said.
The tour, now rescheduled to the first two weeks of March 2023, includes three one-day internationals and three T20 international matches.
The decision will allow players to participate in the Indian Premier League, or IPL, which restarts on Sept 19.
England are still scheduled to play two T20 matches against Pakistan in October. The T20 World Cup will begin in the UAE on Oct 17.
