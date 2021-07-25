Soumya 68 helps Bangladesh to series-clinching 5-wicket win in last T20 against Zimbabwe
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2021 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 08:47 PM BdST
A scintillating Soumya Sarkar knock and quickfire 31 by Shamim Hossain have powered Bangladesh to a 5-wicket win in the series-deciding last T20 against Zimbabwe.
Chasing a daunting 194 for the win, opener Soumya smashed 68 before Shamim wrapped things up with four balls to spare at the Harare Sporting Club on Sunday.
Skipper Mahmudullah chipped in with 34 to provide support after Shakib Al Hasan departed for 25, but he fell chasing a wider delivery from Blessing Muzarabani in the penultimate over.
Electing to bat first, the hosts were carried to the imposing total by Wessley Madhevere (54 off 36 balls), Regis Chakabva (48 off 22 balls) and Ryan Burl (31 off 15 balls).
Soumya was adjudged Man of the Match and the best player of the series.
