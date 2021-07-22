Naim, Soumya fifties fire Bangladesh to 8-wicket win against Zimbabwe in first T20

Chasing 153 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, Naim remained unconquered on 66 after crafting a 101-run stand with Soumya (50) as the visitors coasted to the win with seven balls to spare at the Harare Sporting Club on Thursday.

Decent knocks from Regis Chakabva (43) and Dion Myers (35) lifted Zimbabwe to the score while Mustafizur Rahman returned 3-31 after the hosts elected to bat.