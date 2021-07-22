Home > Cricket

Naim, Soumya fifties fire Bangladesh to 8-wicket win against Zimbabwe in first T20

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jul 2021 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2021 08:28 PM BdST

A sparkling century between openers Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarker has spurred Bangladesh on to a crushing 8-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the T20 opener in Harare.

Chasing 153 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, Naim remained unconquered on 66 after crafting a 101-run stand with Soumya (50) as the visitors coasted to the win with seven balls to spare at the Harare Sporting Club on Thursday.

Decent knocks from Regis Chakabva (43) and Dion Myers (35) lifted Zimbabwe to the score while Mustafizur Rahman returned 3-31 after the hosts elected to bat.

