Australia to play five T20s in a week in short Bangladesh tour
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jul 2021 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2021 06:21 PM BdST
Australia will play five Twenty20 International matches in seven days in a whirlwind tour of Bangladesh next month, the cricket boards of both countries said on Thursday.
Aaron Finch's men will arrive on July 29 and play five matches at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from Aug 3 to Aug. 9, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.
The itinerary had been withheld with Cricket Australia (CA) maintaining the tour was subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements.
"We would like to thank our friends at the Bangladesh Cricket Board for developing a detailed bio-security plan to keep players, staff and match officials safe," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.
"Both boards have worked extremely hard to do all we can to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the tour.
"We are looking forward to a competitive and entertaining series in Dhaka as both teams continue their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year."
Australia's limited-overs teams are currently in West Indies, where they lost the T20 series 4-1 but are 1-0 up in the three-match one day segment.
