Australia to play five T20s in a week in short Bangladesh tour

Aaron Finch's men will arrive on July 29 and play five matches at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from Aug 3 to Aug. 9, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

The itinerary had been withheld with Cricket Australia (CA) maintaining the tour was subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements.

"We would like to thank our friends at the Bangladesh Cricket Board for developing a detailed bio-security plan to keep players, staff and match officials safe," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"Both boards have worked extremely hard to do all we can to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the tour.

"We are looking forward to a competitive and entertaining series in Dhaka as both teams continue their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year."

Australia's limited-overs teams are currently in West Indies, where they lost the T20 series 4-1 but are 1-0 up in the three-match one day segment.