Tamim ton keeps Tigers in the hunt to sweep ODI series against Zimbabwe

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jul 2021 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2021 08:00 PM BdST

Skipper Tamim Iqbal has smashed his 14th ODI century to keep Bangladesh on track in the chase of 299 for a victory against Zimbabwe in the final ODI as the Tigers eye a series sweep.

The Tigers were 183 for two in 30 overs with Tamim (105) and Mohammad Mithun batting on 2 at the Harare Sporting Club on Tuesday.

Tamim laced his captain’s knock with eight boundaries and three sixes after Bangladesh decided to field first.

Zimbabwe opener Regis Chakabva paved the way for Zimbabwe’s daunting total with a splendid 84 off 91, before Sikandar Raza (57) and Ryan Burl (59) applied the finishing touches to the hosts’ attempt to avoid a clean sweep.

