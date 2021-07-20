Finch injured, Carey to captain Australia against West Indies
>> bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2021 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2021 07:59 PM BdST
Alex Carey will captain Australia in the first one-day match against West Indies in Barbados later on Tuesday after regular skipper Aaron Finch aggravated a knee injury during last week's fifth T20 in St Lucia, the team said.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Carey takes over the captaincy in the absence of regular vice-captain Pat Cummins who is sitting out the Caribbean tour.
"I am deeply honoured to be able to lead the team while Aaron recovers," said Carey, who has previously captained Australia A, Big Bash League team Adelaide Strikers and Sheffield Shield side South Australia.
Australia, without a number of key players who skipped the tour, were thrashed 4-1 in the T20 series by the Caribbeans.
The second ODI is in Barbados on Thursday, with the third and final match on Saturday.
More stories
- Tigers clinch series with tight win
- Dhawan, Kishan help India spank Sri Lanka in first ODI
- Liton, Shakib help Tigers beat Zim
- India, Pakistan in same group in T20 World Cup
- Pant catches COVID in England
- ICC changes points system for WTC
- Morgan back in England squad for Pakistan T20s
- Balbirnie leads Ireland to first ever win over S Africa
Recent Stories
- Tamim ton keeps Tigers in the hunt to sweep ODI series against Zimbabwe
- Finch injured, Carey to captain Australia against West Indies
- Skipper Dhawan, debutant Kishan help India spank Sri Lanka in first ODI
- Shakib 96 steers Bangladesh to ODI series-clinching win against Zimbabwe
- Liton century, Shakib 5-for power Bangladesh to crushing 155-run win over Zimbabwe
- India, Pakistan in same group in T20 World Cup
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh on Pegasus spyware list: Here’s what telecoms minister says
- Simon Dring, a British journalist and ‘friend’ of Bangladesh, dies at 76
- Bangladesh lowers minimum age for COVID vaccines further to 30 years
- Younger patients were largely surviving COVID in Bangladesh. Delta variant changes that
- DNCC fines Gabtoli cattle market lessee Tk 1m for breach of COVID rules
- Bangladesh gets another 3m Moderna vaccine doses from US
- Evaly has six commerce ministry questions to answer
- Leather, food, drug, PPE industries exempt from harsh lockdown after Eid
- Bangladesh pauses COVID vaccination until Jul 23 for Eid
- Bangladesh registers 200 virus deaths, 11,579 new cases in a day