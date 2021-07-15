India's Pant tests positive for COVID-19 in England
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2021 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 06:31 PM BdST
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has tested positive for COVID-19 in England ahead of their five-Test series starting next month, an Indian cricket board official said on Thursday.
The 23-year-old has been put in quarantine while the rest of the squad assemble in Durham ahead of a warm-up match next week, the official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.
Wriddhiman Saha is the other wicketkeeper in the India squad for the Test series which begins in Nottingham on Aug 4.
England had their own COVID-19 crisis recently and were forced to field a new one-day side against Pakistan after three players and four support staff tested positive.
The India players have been in England since losing the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton last month.
Virat Kohli and his men will play a three-day game behind closed doors against a County Select XI from Tuesday.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got some match practice playing for Surrey, claiming six second-innings wickets in their drawn County Championship match against Somerset on Wednesday.
