Isolation over, Morgan back in England squad for Pakistan T20s
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2021 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 07:35 PM BdST
England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has returned to the squad for their Twenty20 international series with Pakistan following his self-isolation, after three players and four staff members of the one-day side tested positive for COVID-19.
England last week were forced to select an entirely new 18-man squad, captained by returning all-rounder Ben Stokes and with nine uncapped players, for three one-day internationals against the same opponents.
Morgan is one of nine players who completed self-isolation to be included in the 16-man T20 squad named on Wednesday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said all 16 players and the support staff had returned negative COVID-19 tests to clear them for the series.
Paul Collingwood will act as head coach with Chris Silverwood set to take a break, it added. The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday.
England clinched the ODI series 3-0.
England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.
- Balbirnie leads Ireland to first ever win over S Africa
- Gayle fires Windies to T20 series victory over Australia
- Taskin, Miraz star as Tigers win Zimbabwe Test
- Shadman, Najmul tons put Bangladesh on top
- Sri Lanka delay series v India after COVID cases
- Tigers take 237-run lead with 10 wickets in hand
- Mahmudullah, Taskin lift Tigers to 468
- Windies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer for Australia ODIs
- Brilliant Balbirnie leads Ireland to first ever win over South Africa
- Gayle fires West Indies to T20 series victory over Australia
- Bangladesh clinch one-off Test by 220 runs in a superb allround show against Zimbabwe
- Shadman, Najmul tons put Bangladesh on top in Zimbabwe
- Sri Lanka delay home series v India after COVID-19 cases
- Bangladesh take 237-run lead with 10 wickets in hand over Zimbabwe
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Bangladesh banking hours to return to normal ahead of Eid
- Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day
- Traffic, crowds swell on Dhaka streets on the final day of lockdown