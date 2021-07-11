Bangladesh clinch one-off Test by 220 runs in a superb allround show against Zimbabwe
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2021 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2021 06:53 PM BdST
Offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and seamer Taskin Ahmed took four wickets each to power Bangladesh to a majestic 220-run victory against Zimbabwe and clinch the one-off Test in Harare.
Zimbabwe had been set an imposing target of 477 for the win, and made a good start by reaching 110 for one, before the wicket of the experienced Brendan Taylor (92 from 73 balls) started their slide.
They resumed on the fifth morning on 140 for three, but lost four quick wickets when Mehidy (4-66) and Taskin (4-82) ripped through the middle-order.
Donald Tiripano (52) resisted the Bangladeshi charge, but when he was the ninth wicket to fall, the tourists were able to record just their fifth ever away Test win in 59 matches, and their first since beating Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017.
It is their second victory in Zimbabwe, with the other two away wins both coming in the West Indies in 2009.
The teams will now contest a three-match One-Day International series starting on Friday, which will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.
(With input from Reuters)
- Shadman, Najmul tons put Bangladesh on top
- Sri Lanka delay series v India after COVID cases
- Tigers take 237-run lead with 10 wickets in hand
- Mahmudullah, Taskin lift Tigers to 468
- Windies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer for Australia ODIs
- Liton falls short of Test ton as Tigers score 294-8
- Yadav won't sacrifice aggression for consistency
- Paine wants fully-fit Smith for Ashes campaign
- Shadman, Najmul tons put Bangladesh on top in Zimbabwe
- Sri Lanka delay home series v India after COVID-19 cases
- Bangladesh take 237-run lead with 10 wickets in hand over Zimbabwe
- Windies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs
- Mahmudullah career-best 150, Taskin 75 propel Bangladesh to 468 against Zimbabwe
- Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Most Read
- DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
- Messi and Argentina beat Brazil to win the Copa América
- Factory fire: Sajeeb Group boss Hashem, 7 others placed on 4-day remand
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Forget the Euros, Argentina v Brazil is weekend's big match
- Gas build-up in a meat store triggered Moghbazar blast: probe
- Bangladesh logs 185 new COVID deaths, 8,772 cases in a day
- Govt offices to continue work virtually in lockdown
- Australia reports first 2021 COVID-19 death, highest case number
- Hashem Foods fire: HC orders govt to ensure medical care for injured workers