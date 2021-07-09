Bangladesh take 237-run lead with 10 wickets in hand over Zimbabwe
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jul 2021 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2021 11:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh looked to build an imposing lead over Zimbabwe with two days remaining as they were 45 without loss in their second innings at stumps on the third day of their one-off test at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.
Bangladesh take a 237-run lead into the fourth day after dismissing their hosts for 276 just over an hour before the close with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking 5-82 and Shakib Al Hasan 4-82.
The spin pair decimated Zimbabwe’s tail with the last five wickets falling for a meagre 15 runs, precipitated by the end of a patient innings of 87 off 311 balls by debutant opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano.
Bangladesh, who scored 468 in their first innings, faced 17 overs before Friday's close with Shadman Islam (22 not out) and Saif Hassan (20 not out) to resume on Saturday.
More stories
- Mahmudullah, Taskin lift Tigers to 468
- Windies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer for Australia ODIs
- Liton falls short of Test ton as Tigers score 294-8
- Yadav won't sacrifice aggression for consistency
- Paine wants fully-fit Smith for Ashes campaign
- Sensational Shamsi leads S Africa to T20 series win v West Indies
- Robinson free to play again after ban
- Smith will skip T20 World Cup
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh take 237-run lead with 10 wickets in hand over Zimbabwe
- Windies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs
- Mahmudullah career-best 150, Taskin 75 propel Bangladesh to 468 against Zimbabwe
- Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
- India's Yadav won't sacrifice aggression for consistency
- Australia captain Paine wants fully-fit Smith for Ashes campaign
Opinion
Most Read
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Families in shock as workers are trapped in burning factory of Hashem Foods
- Pfizer to ask FDA to authorise booster dose of COVID vaccine as Delta variant spreads
- Between locked stairway and leaping flames, Bangladesh workers perish in a burning factory
- How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? Scientists find clues
- Dire PMO warnings after construction scandal rocks homes Hasina gifted to the poor
- Edible oil, a Nocilla ingredient, kept Hashem Foods factory burning for hours, firefighters believe
- Biden says Afghans must decide own future; US to leave on Aug 31