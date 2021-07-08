Windies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2021 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2021 07:49 PM BdST
Top-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer, fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounder Roston Chase returned to the West Indies one-day squad for their three-match series against Australia later this month.
The trio were left out of the team's 3-0 ODI series sweep against Sri Lanka in March for failing to meet the Kieron Pollard-led side's fitness standards.
"This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia," chief selector Roger Harper said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad."
The matches will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 20, 22 and 24.
Before that, the teams will clash in a five-match T20 series beginning in Gros Islet on Friday.
West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.
- Liton falls short of Test ton as Tigers score 294-8
- Yadav won't sacrifice aggression for consistency
- Paine wants fully-fit Smith for Ashes campaign
- Sensational Shamsi leads S Africa to T20 series win v West Indies
- Robinson free to play again after ban
- Smith will skip T20 World Cup
- Taylor keen to play on after WTC win
- Oman, UAE to host T20 World Cup matches: ICC
- Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
- India's Yadav won't sacrifice aggression for consistency
- Australia captain Paine wants fully-fit Smith for Ashes campaign
- Sensational Shamsi leads S Africa to T20 series win v West Indies
- England's Robinson free to play again after ban over racist comments
- Smith will skip T20 World Cup if needed to be fit for Ashes
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
- Deaths rise as COVID spreads in Bangladesh villages
- Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug
- Badhon cries tears of joy as ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ gets standing ovation at Cannes
- Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 million
- India's Modi fires 12 ministers in COVID crisis reshuffle
- Indian billionaires face off in race to solar domination
- Bangladesh logs record 201 virus deaths in a day, 11,162 cases
- Bangladesh resumes COVID vaccine enrolment amid record surge in virus cases
- Police detain 75 for breaching lockdown rules in Old Dhaka