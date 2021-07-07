Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Liton Das fell five runs short of a maiden Test century as Bangladesh recovered from the loss of early wickets to be 294-8 when bad light brought an early close to the first day of their Test against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
Das, whose previous top Test score was 94, pulled a short delivery to be caught agonisingly short of the landmark but his 138-run partnership with Mahmudullah did help Bangladesh to an imposing total after they were struggling on 132-6.
Mominul Haque scored 70, after Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat at the Harare Sports Club, and former skipper Mahmudullah hit an unbeaten 54 and will resume on Thursday with tailender Taskin Ahmed, who is 13 not out.
Zimbabwe opener Blessing Muzarabani took 3-48 and Donald Tiripano two wickets in as many deliveries after dismissing Das and then trapping Mehidy Hasan Miraz leg before with his next ball.
The Test is a one-off before the two countries embark on a limited overs series, also at the Harare Sports Club.
