England wrap up T20 series win over Sri Lanka with 89-run victory
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2021 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 01:46 AM BdST
England won the final Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in handsome fashion with a dominant 89-run victory, giving the hosts a 3-0 series sweep in Southampton on Saturday.
Chasing 181 to win after England's openers stitched together a century stand, Sri Lanka collapsed and lost wickets at regular intervals as fast bowler David Willey finished with 3-27 while five others picked up at least one wicket.
Earlier, England finished their innings on 180-6 after opening batsmen Dawid Malan (76) and Jonny Bairstow (51) built a 105-run stand. Malan had come into the side as a replacement for Jos Buttler who was ruled out with a torn calf muscle.
The pair smashed five boundaries each while Malan also cleared the rope four times, with Isuru Udana and Wanindu Hasaranga taking the brunt of the devastating blows, conceding 55 and 42 runs respectively.
Seamer Dushmantha Chameera was the only Lankan bowler who could walk back to the pavilion with his head held high after finishing his spell with a career-best 4-17, dismissing Malan as well as cleaning up the middle order.
The two teams will move on to a three-match one-day international series which begins on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street.
- England wrap up T20 series win over Sri Lanka with 89-run victory
- India set to shift T20 World Cup to UAE due to pandemic
- Kohli gives WTC thumbs-up but would prefer best-of-three final
- New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win inaugural WTC title
- Shakib, Sohan in Bangladesh squads for all formats for Zimbabwe tour
- India overcome Jamieson blows to reach 130-5 at lunch
Most Read
- Bangladesh to enter strict lockdown on Monday as COVID cases surge
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds as lockdown spurs exodus from Dhaka
- Bangladesh to deploy troops to enforce coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
- Why COVID death rates are high in Chandpur, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Munshiganj
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Bangladesh plans 14-day complete shutdown amid COVID surge
- Bangladesh posts 4,334 COVID cases in a day, another 77 die
- Bangladesh health minister defends lockdown amid vaccine supply crunch
- Zafrullah Chowdhury ripped into Tarique Rahman. Then he comes under fire from BNP adherents