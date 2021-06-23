New Zealand drub India by 8 wickets to win first ICC World Test Championship

The weather-disrupted final marked the culmination of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create test cricket's pinnacle event.

In a low-scoring match, New Zealand romped to an 8-wicket wicket in the final session of the Reserve Day, which was activated to make up for lost time in the first five days.

ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 23, 2021 New Zealand's Ross Taylor in action Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Captain Williamson was unbeaten on 52 while Taylor scored 47.

Their all-seam attack set up the victory by bowling out India for 217 and 170 in the game which lost two full days to rain.

New Zealand lost in the finals of the last two 50-overs World Cups.