Home > Cricket

New Zealand drub India by 8 wickets to win first ICC World Test Championship

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jun 2021 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2021 12:07 AM BdST

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson chased down the total of 139 set up by India on the Reserve Day to help New Zealand to lift the inaugural World Test Championship trophy.

The weather-disrupted final marked the culmination of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create test cricket's pinnacle event.

In a low-scoring match, New Zealand romped to an 8-wicket wicket in the final session of the Reserve Day, which was activated to make up for lost time in the first five days.

ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 23, 2021 New Zealand's Ross Taylor in action Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley   

ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 23, 2021 New Zealand's Ross Taylor in action Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley   

Captain Williamson was unbeaten on 52 while Taylor scored 47.

Their all-seam attack set up the victory by bowling out India for 217 and 170 in the game which lost two full days to rain.

New Zealand lost in the finals of the last two 50-overs World Cups.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories