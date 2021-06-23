Bangladesh to play all matches against Zimbabwe in Harare
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2021 12:52 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2021 12:52 AM BdST
The Harare Sports Club ground will host all the matches during Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe including a Test, three ODIs and T20Is apiece in July.
The one-off Test will begin on July 7 followed by the ODI series on Jul 16, 18 and 20. The games in the shortest format will be played on Jul 23, 25 and 27.
Although the ODIs will be part of the ICC Super League, no day-night matches will be held.
The Test and ODIs are scheduled to begin at 9am local time, 1:30pm in Bangladesh, while the T20Is kick off at 12:30 local time - which is 4:30pm in Bangladesh.
The Bangladeshi players, who fly on the night of Jun 28 for the southern African nation, will spend only a day in quarantine on this tour.
The series will have the biosecure bubble as per the current global standards. No crowds will be allowed on the ground.
The Tigers will warm up with two matches - a two-day game before the Test and a one-dayer on Jul 14. The oppositions are yet to be confirmed.
The trip will be Bangladesh’s first to Zimbabwe since 2013.
